Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Pallavi Singhee

A Fine Cut: Pallavi Singhee, fashion designer

A radical amalgamation of traditional heritage and modern elements, Pallavi Singhee’s 13-year-old label Verb represents the constant state of flux that the fashion world is in, but with a timeless twist to the same. The Kolkata-based designer, who has been worn by such Bollywood celebs as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh among others, is hailed for making clothes that are seasonless and can be worn years later without the risk of being outdated. Swish and stylish with an element of funk added to them, her designs are always about heritage, culture and diversity of styles and fabrics put across in a playful manner.