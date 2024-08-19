Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Sanhita

Bathed In Baul Colours: Sanhita, artist

Sanhita has dedicated her life to the philosophies of Baul. She not only celebrates Baul philosophy through her paintings, but also lives it. A painter, her creations are inspired by the ethos of Sanatan Dharma. Having spent over 15 years with Baul Fakirs, she intends to spend the rest of her life in their proximity, in a serene ashram in Birbhum, called Golok Riverside Retreat on the banks of Ajoy river. She is also part of TarkataZ, a creative organisation that specialises in art-led CSR strategies.