Designers Show the Way

Design details for a utilitarian object

Although designing a wayfinding system is primarily about ensuring efficiency and functionality, a complex set of customisations went into this project to make it stand out, align with requirements, and appeal to the senses.

One such decision was developing a custom font set for the entire Central Vista. “After extensive discussions, we adopted the November font set, which has variable thickness controlled by a slider. Our team in Gurugram collaborated with the font design studio in the Netherlands to create what is now known as Ashoka TPT. This font can be used for government projects beyond Central Vista,” says Kapoor. Lopez adds, “Roman and Devanagari scripts were meticulously matched in weight, with customisations made to the bindu in Devanagari for a distinctive look.”

Every element of the signage system was tailored to enhance design and user experience. Through user flow mapping and thorough audits, “strategic positions were identified for around 130 to 150 signages on Kartavya Path,” says Kapoor. Small directional posts are placed at key intersections, each with a map to help users orient themselves through custom directional engraving based on whether they are going towards the India Gate or the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Orientation maps at major junctions offer an aerial view of the Vista, guiding visitors to official destinations, tourist sites, amenities, and transit options. Additionally, regulatory signs and taller pedestrian directional signages ensure clear navigation along the wide path.

The use of a planar view of the Central Vista on the wayfinding boards is unique and aligns well with modern sensibilities of reading Google Maps to navigate. In fact, a full view of the site gives a sense of relief to tourists who might be visiting for the first time. “As a traveller, you can feel anxious and need to know where you are.

These signages act as markers. They don’t shout at you but are visible when you look for them,” says Lopez. While one might wonder why not just ask someone for directions, in places of mass assembly like this, where thousands of people are present and everything looks similar, wayfinding systems are crucial for self-navigation.