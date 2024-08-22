From super blue moon magic to thrilling book launches and trendy cocktail menus: A week of buzz in Chennai

One of the main events of the week was the launch of G V Subba Rao’s latest book, The Last Witness, a suspense thriller. Adding to the already existing buzz was the presence of Shobhaa De as the chief guest, along with Suhasini Maniratnam as guest of honour. Aditi Balan treated the audience to an excerpt from the book, post which everyone made sure to get their signed copies from the author. The work of fiction is based on ISRO Sriharikota, and the story moves from there to Germany. Judging from what the dignitaries had to say, the book definitely won’t disappoint.

Later in the week, Chennai’s popular bar and kitchen, The Living Room, launched their new cocktail menu, Sip Sip Hurray, promising a new era of cocktail connoisseurship. Crafted by bar connoisseur Harinath, the new menu boasts an impressive array of concoctions, each one a testament to his expertise and creativity. Guests got to truly indulge and sample a range of flavours with everything from chai and espresso, to birds eye chilly.

Ending the week with a touch of fashion and style was an event organised by FICCI FLO Chennai, titled How to stand out in a crowd. The talk on all things fashion and gems with Trishla Datwani Anand of Anmol and Pavitra a.k.a. Stylemuze was moderated by Aanchal Lunawath. Chennai’s fashionable ladies turned up looking their best and enjoyed the in-person tips and tricks.