Devi Awards 2024 in Kolkata was a glittering affair

The program began by observing a two-minute silence in honour of the deceased doctor, who was recently raped and murmured while on duty at a state hospital in Kolkata. Former union Minister Smriti Irani, who was the chief guest, also fielded questions with panache during a meaningful conversation with Kaveree Bamzai, senior journalist of The New Indian Express Group. Addressing the dark times looming over the city, which is currently witnessing massive civil protests for justice, she paved the way for hope and resilience by reiterating her learnings in life.

Smriti expressed, “I think that not every battle can be won. But what you can do is walk away from a battle with a human heart throbbing and your values intact. When you walk away from the battle and your competitor still has a respect, that’s an achievement.”

The award ceremony was an eclectic showcase of powerhouse talents. Kolkata at least hasn’t seen so many accomplished women unite under one roof in a while, and that too on a platform celebrating them. The recipients received their awards from Prabhu Chawla and Smriti Irani, and opened up about their success stories.