Chennai shines this week: Zoya’s dazzling launch, Cottons & Satins' chic debut, and musical tributes to SPB

Let’s start with the big event of the week, the launch of Zoya in Chennai at Taj Coromandel. The brand invited special guests to celebrate the launch of their flagship store with an evening to remember. A celebration of fine jewellery and a culinary experience crafted by executive chef Sujan Mukherjee. Guests were treated to a showcase of the various collections, with models sashaying down the runway, as the colours went from oyster and champagne, to burnt orange and brown. We loved the range, from delicate pieces for the day, to cocktail and statement pieces. Complementing the jewellery was the elegantly presented sit down dinner, which was a specially curated south Indian inspired degustation menu. Another highlight of the evening was a performance by Mansi Scott with a song specially written for the occasion.

We saw some of the same faces at the launch of Cottons & Satins on Khadar Nawaz Khan Road. Guests loved the vibe, with a very aesthetically pleasing evening and instagrammable moments at every corner. A refreshing new addition to Chennai, Cottons & Satins has its roots in textiles, with an aim to transform interior spaces into visually inspiring experiences. Everyone loved the miniature bed displays (cue more videos for Instagram) and the refreshing upholstery. Mala and Dushyant Sapra, and Rajshri Linesh played the perfect hosts, pointing people in the right direction. No surprises that discussions around the grazing table were all about home makeovers.