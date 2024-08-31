SriLankan Airlines Turns 45: Here's a glimpse at some of its most important milestones

SriLankan Airlines turns 45 today. On this day, September 1, in 1979, the airlines took off on a trailblazing journey with just two Boeing 707 aircraft. Consistently championing true Sri Lankan hospitality across the world, the airlines has proven its versatility in an ever evolving environment.

“Forty-five years is a long time in any industry, but achieving this milestone in the commercial airline sector is an even greater feat. SriLankan Airlines is one of the oldest commercial airlines in this region, and we are incredibly proud of our journey over the past 45 years, despite the regular challenges we have faced. Through it all, SriLankan has remained steadfast in its commitment to our loyal customers and in supporting Sri Lanka through every high and low,” said Ashok Pathirage, Chairman of SriLankan Airlines.

SriLankan Airlines provides connections to a global network of 114 destinations in 62 countries across the world. The airline’s direct route map covers major cities across the Europe, Australia, Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia and the Far East. SriLankan operates an all-Airbus fleet consisting wide-bodied A330 aircraft, A321 aircraft and mid-range A320s.

Today, SriLankan Airlines continues to be one of the major international airlines from South Asia, having achieved numerous milestones and accolades along the way. Here's our pick of 10 of its most pretigious achievements:

2003 – Skytrax Airline of the Year - Central Asia: This recognition highlighted SriLankan Airlines' exceptional service and operational excellence.

2004 – Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation Award: Airline Turnaround of the Year: This award recognised the significant improvements and successful turnaround of SriLankan Airlines.

2007 – Receives IOSA safety and quality certification from IATA: This certification is a significant mark of safety and operational quality.

2009 – Operates pioneering First Green Flight in South Asia: Being the first to operate a green flight in South Asia showcased SriLankan’s leadership in environmental sustainability.

2014 – SriLankan joins oneworld: Joining this global airline alliance marked a significant milestone, enhancing SriLankan's international network and reputation.

2016 – World Travel Awards - World's Leading Airline Operating to the Indian Ocean: This accolade emphasises SriLankan's dominance and excellence in serving the Indian Ocean region.

2019 – World Travel Awards - World’s Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean: Repeated recognition as the leading airline in the region solidified SriLankan’s strong position in the Indian Ocean market.

2021 – “Best in Managing Health at Work” – Asian Leadership Awards: This award for managing health at work during challenging times highlights the airline's exceptional health and safety practices.

2022 – Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (SMBR) Global Aviation Awards – Best Aviation Sustainability Programme: This award for the Mathaka upcycling project underscores the airline’s dedication to sustainability.

2023 – APEX IFSA Best Inflight Food or Beverage 2024 Award: Winning this award for SriLankan Flavours reflects the airline's commitment to high-quality in-flight dining.