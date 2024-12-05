society

The zinc roof restorers of Paris now have UNESCO Cultural Heritage recognition

The profession attracts young workers, many drawn by their love for heights, architecture, and the outdoors
A roofer watches the sunset from the roof of a building in Paris
A roofer watches the sunset from the roof of a building in ParisAP
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

From the early hours of dawn to the fading light of dusk, the roof restorers of Paris dedicate themselves to preserving the city’s zinc-covered skyline. Braving slippery winters and sweltering summers, these artisans meticulously replace the zinc sheets that define the French capital's architectural charm.

A roofer installs zinc sheets on a building in Paris
A roofer installs zinc sheets on a building in ParisAP

Their craft has now earned global recognition. On Wednesday, UNESCO inscribed the traditional techniques of Parisian zinc roof restoration onto its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“Restoring a roof involves removing old zinc sheets, measuring and custom-cutting new pieces with a Parisian folding machine, and assembling them onto the roof,” UNESCO noted in its citation. With nearly 80 per cent of Parisian roofs made of zinc, the city is considered a living archive of this specialized craftsmanship.

The profession attracts young workers, many drawn by their love for heights, architecture, and the outdoors. Fantine Dekens, 21, transitioned from bartending to roofing in 2021, captivated by the romance of Parisian rooftops.

A roofer solders on the zinc gutter of a church in Paris
A roofer solders on the zinc gutter of a church in ParisAP
A roofer installs zinc sheets on a building in Paris
A roofer installs zinc sheets on a building in ParisAP

“There’s a poetic side when you’re up high,” Dekens told a media organisation. “You feel free, with all of Paris below you. But it’s also physically demanding—carrying heavy materials in extreme weather. It’s not a lifelong trade for many.”

The trade faces a shortage of skilled labour, a challenge roofers hope UNESCO’s recognition will address. “This honour is meaningful only if it sparks a conversation about why there are so few roofers,” Dekens added.

A roofer carries zinc sheets of a building in Paris
A roofer carries zinc sheets of a building in ParisAP

Using techniques dating back to the 19th-century Haussmann era, roofers ensure each zinc sheet fits perfectly before mounting the often treacherous roofs. Their work maintains Paris’s timeless allure, from historic churches to balconied apartments along tree-lined boulevards.

For Dekens and her colleagues, the honour is both a celebration of their craft and a call for improved working conditions and a broader appreciation of their indispensable role.

A roofer watches the sunset from the roof of a building in Paris
PM Modi extends wishes on Navy Day, salutes maritime heroes
Paris
unesco
zinc roof restorers

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com