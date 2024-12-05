The zinc roof restorers of Paris now have UNESCO Cultural Heritage recognition

Their craft has now earned global recognition. On Wednesday, UNESCO inscribed the traditional techniques of Parisian zinc roof restoration onto its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“Restoring a roof involves removing old zinc sheets, measuring and custom-cutting new pieces with a Parisian folding machine, and assembling them onto the roof,” UNESCO noted in its citation. With nearly 80 per cent of Parisian roofs made of zinc, the city is considered a living archive of this specialized craftsmanship.

The profession attracts young workers, many drawn by their love for heights, architecture, and the outdoors. Fantine Dekens, 21, transitioned from bartending to roofing in 2021, captivated by the romance of Parisian rooftops.