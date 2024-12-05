The zinc roof restorers of Paris now have UNESCO Cultural Heritage recognition

From the early hours of dawn to the fading light of dusk, the roof restorers of Paris dedicate themselves to preserving the city’s zinc-covered skyline. Braving slippery winters and sweltering summers, these artisans meticulously replace the zinc sheets that define the French capital's architectural charm.
Their craft has now earned global recognition. On Wednesday, UNESCO inscribed the traditional techniques of Parisian zinc roof restoration onto its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
“Restoring a roof involves removing old zinc sheets, measuring and custom-cutting new pieces with a Parisian folding machine, and assembling them onto the roof,” UNESCO noted in its citation. With nearly 80 per cent of Parisian roofs made of zinc, the city is considered a living archive of this specialized craftsmanship.
The profession attracts young workers, many drawn by their love for heights, architecture, and the outdoors. Fantine Dekens, 21, transitioned from bartending to roofing in 2021, captivated by the romance of Parisian rooftops.
“There’s a poetic side when you’re up high,” Dekens told a media organisation. “You feel free, with all of Paris below you. But it’s also physically demanding—carrying heavy materials in extreme weather. It’s not a lifelong trade for many.”
The trade faces a shortage of skilled labour, a challenge roofers hope UNESCO’s recognition will address. “This honour is meaningful only if it sparks a conversation about why there are so few roofers,” Dekens added.
Using techniques dating back to the 19th-century Haussmann era, roofers ensure each zinc sheet fits perfectly before mounting the often treacherous roofs. Their work maintains Paris’s timeless allure, from historic churches to balconied apartments along tree-lined boulevards.
For Dekens and her colleagues, the honour is both a celebration of their craft and a call for improved working conditions and a broader appreciation of their indispensable role.