The 29th Devi Awards, Bengaluru, November 30, 2024: And the Devis dazzled!

Samhita Arni, author

“I love the name of the award because it gives the sense of energy and shakti, which I feel we deeply need in these times. I’m really grateful to have gotten this award and really grateful that these awards exist. I also got hear of and know about the work of other women whose contributions might not be so well known. I think, the award has made me reflect more deeply on my own work and how to amplify it. I think to have been given an award is also about being given the trust and it has given a greater sense of meaning and purpose to my work.”