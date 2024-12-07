Chennai’s most happening parties: A cultural and festive extravaganza

GRT Hotels & Resorts recently hosted the second edition of Marvellous Marghazhi: Celebrating Culture on the Ramp, an event that highlighted the rich traditions of Chennai’s cultural heritage. Organised by Lakshmi and Saraswathi of Event Art, the celebration featured stunning traditional attire, including intricate jewellery from GRT Jewellers and luxurious saris and kurtas from Snehalayaa Silks.
The ramp walk was a visual feast for the eyes, drawing a diverse crowd of elite guests, diplomats, and socialites.
Phoenix Marketcity and Palladium Chennai lit up the festive season with an extravagant Christmas tree lighting ceremony, graced by actor Shruti Haasan as the guest of honour. The evening was filled with opulence, as carols and sparkling lights filled the air, creating a truly magical atmosphere. Here’s a sneak peek.
Hyatt Regency Chennai kicked off the holiday season with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The star of the evening was a magnificent 25-foot Christmas tree, gleaming with lights and decorations, while Mrs Santa Claus charmed the audience with her jolly presence. The event brought everyone together in an atmosphere brimming with joy and warmth. Indulge gives you a glimpse into the event.