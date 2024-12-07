Pet Fed celebrates a decade of uniting pet lovers: The 10th anniversary edition

Akshay Gupta takes a moment to reflect on the festival’s remarkable journey.

What stands out the most over the past decade?

Looking back, I’m incredibly proud of how we has evolved. From our first event in 2014, we’ve built India’s Biggest Pet Community. The growth of our adoption drives is a huge achievement, helping hundreds of pets find loving homes every year. The support from our community has been vital in reaching this milestone.

How has the pet parenting culture in India changed, and what role has Pet Fed played?

Pet parenting in India has changed drastically. A decade ago, pet festivals were a foreign concept. Today, pet parents are more aware, providing enriching lives for their pets. We have played a key role in this transformation, creating a platform where people can learn, connect, and discover resources to raise their pets better.

You’ve introduced new features like Catapalooza, Doggy Prams, and immersive photo booths. Can you elaborate?

We strive to make each edition unique. Catapalooza was designed for cat lovers, offering a dedicated space with play zones and expert sessions. Doggy Prams cater to young pups, allowing them to experience the festival in comfort. Our immersive photo booths let families capture those unforgettable moments, and we’re always expanding these experiences based on feedback."

Can you share more about the organisation's commitment to animal welfare, especially the adoption drive?

Animal welfare has always been a core mission for us. Our Adoption Drive has connected numerous pets with forever homes, and we’ve worked with shelters and NGOs to promote responsible adoption. It’s inspiring to see so many animals find loving families, and it reinforces our belief in the power of community.

How does the festival promote empathy toward animals?

Pet Fed is for everyone, not just pet parents. We want to create an environment where anyone can connect with animals and learn about them. Through activities like the Adoption Drive and expert-led sessions, we help non-pet owners understand the responsibilities of pet care, fostering empathy and appreciation for animals.

What’s next for the festival?

After hosting Express Editions in three new cities last year, we’re bringing the festival to Pune in January 2025. Our goal is to keep evolving, adding fresh experiences, and focusing on animal welfare and education. It is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of pets and the love they bring into our lives.

What’s the most memorable moment from the past 10 years?

While every memory holds a special place, the moment we received the Limca World Record for India’s largest dog carnival stands out. It was the culmination of years of hard work and validation for everything we set out to achieve. But it’s the smiles on the faces of pets and their families that truly stick with me. That connection—that energy—is what motivates me every day."

December 14, and 15, 2024.

At NSIC Grounds, Okhla.