Master creation Ki Biradari: Celebrating India’s timeless artistry at Dilli Haat

Next generation leads

Our first stop is at Padma Shri Subhadra Devi’s pavilion. Celebrated as the ‘Mother of Madhubani papier mâché art’ in Bihar, the 85-year-old has taught this skill to more than 500 people across India. Her daughter Rani Devi, 35, carries forward the art with pride and talks about the eco-friendly process: “We mash water-soaked paper with methi powder (fenugreek), Fuller’s Earth and an adhesive made of wheat flour and water to make a paste. It is shaped into figures depicting scenes from village life, animal kingdom, and mythological figures. Once dried, we paint them with acrylic colours.”

Similarly, Padma Shri Machihan Sasa who is a maestro of black stone pottery from Manipur, had his son Mathew Sasa taking up the family craft. “My father is known as ‘Earthen Alchemist’ for reviving our village Longpi Kajui’s craft of black stone pottery. I am happy to be learning this tradition for the last five years. The serve ware and tableware pieces on display are made by using serpentine black stone and clay native to our village. The food tastes more flavoursome and healthy when served in them,” says Mathew showing us stone cups, trays, jars, casseroles and tea sets.

Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain also had his son Rehan Ali, 30, pick up the craft. Following his 75-year-old father’s footsteps, he showed us the creations under the tutelage of his father that included brass mirrors, meenakari work wall-clocks, hand-painted bowls, champagne covers, vases with hand painted scenes from royal courts, lamps and more. “Moradabad is called the Brass City of India.

True to its name, my father skilled himself in Brass Nakashi craft. It’s a meticulous craft with engravings done with a special iron pen and wooden beater to achieve unparalleled finesse,” he tells us, showing us a black marodi carved matka (pot) that was gifted to the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the G7 Summit in Italy in 2022.

Padma Shri Lajwanti Chabra, a Phulkari embroiderer from Punjab is another keeper of traditions. She grew up watching her nani doing Phulkari on suits, dupattas, bed sheets and cushion covers. “I picked Phulkari by the age of 10. It is intrinsically woven into the fabric of Punjab as we adorn it at weddings, festivities, and ceremonial occasions. I wish to take this craft to different corners of the world,” says the 70-year-old who has exhibited in the UK, Turkey, Argentina and Germany.