In praise of stillness

I walk through my garden for more connection and seasonal embraces. The capital city of Delhi plagued with dense pollutants and extreme ill health, seems to have curried up seasonal favour with the wind gods. The northwesterly winds have indeed been our own guardian angels. I chatter with the trees in my garden due to my own perennial interest in animism — the belief that all creatures have spiritual essence and free will. And that oceans, mountains, deserts, trees, sea and land creatures can all have social relationships. I glance at a teeny winter toadstool that a teenier and very pretty lady bird is determinedly climbing. Yes, I grin in response to this serendipitous visual offering, insects and mycelium have spectacular social structures. Can the myopic human even think of competing with those unbelievably complex, healthful and synergistic networks?

But the human being ‘thinks’ and of course thinks that thinking is his superpower. That somehow makes him superior to all the others that are also the creation of the Divine intelligence. The human being thinks till he overthinks himself to ill health. And there is ill health in the planet. If only we can be still and allow the masterclass from nature. And allow the healing!

(Written by Anupamaa Dayal)