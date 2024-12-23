society

Devi Awards Delhi 2024: Live Updates

Welcome to the latest edition of Devi Awards at the national capital. We're at the ceremony at ITC Maurya, New Delhi where 17 women achievers are being felicitated this evening!
The New Indian Express Group CEO, Lakshmi Menon

8.06 pm: TNIE Editorial Director, Prabhu Chawla engages in a conversation with Honourable Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan.

(L-R) Honourable Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, with TNIE Editorial Director, Prabhu Chawla.
8.00 pm: Chief guest and Honourable Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, addresses the audience.

Honourable Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan
7.44 pm: The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon, and TNIE Executive Editor Santwana Bhattacharya, along with chief guest, the Honourable Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, light the lamp.

(L-R) Honourable Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan; TNIE Group CEO, Lakshmi Menon; TNIE Editorial Director, Prabhu Chawla and TNIE Executive Editor, Santwana Bhattacharya
7.31 pm: The New Indian Express Group CEO Lakshmi Menon welcomes the guests.

The New Indian Express Group CEO Lakshmi Menon
7.29 pm: Devi Awards Delhi 2024 begins!

Author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai
6.55 pm: Guests arrive at Devi Awards Delhi 2024!

6.30 pm: All set for Devi Awards 2024!

5.35 pm: Ending the year on a high note with Devi Awards, Delhi!

