Energy Edge revolutionises solar energy adoption in Telangana

Do you remember learning about Thomas Alva Edison in school and how he invented the light bulb? While some focus on his quirky designs and choice of materials, others recall his countless failed attempts every time they need a little motivation to trudge ahead in life. But here’s another interesting angle to look at in this invention — electricity costs. Yes, those bills that still burn a hole in our pockets. And small businesses will rush forward to tell you that they are certainly no strangers to this unfortunate reality.

That is exactly what Bhavika Chegu, who is pursuing the I-Venture Immersive course at ISB, set out to tackle. She co-founded Energy Edge with a big vision — to help MSMEs in Telangana cut down on energy costs and make clean and affordable solar power a reality. Because, let’s face it, innovation isn’t just about cool inventions; it’s about solving real-world problems too.

Having firsthand experience in managing small businesses, Bhavika recognised that high energy costs can stifle their growth. Inspired to make a difference, she saw an opportunity in Telangana’s supportive renewable energy policies. “Telangana, with over 300 sunny days annually and supportive renewable energy policies, proved to be the perfect environment for launching this initiative. Our mission is to democratise clean energy access while driving sustainability,” she said.

How does it work

Energy Edge doesn’t just install solar panels but they tailor solutions to fit each business perfectly. From analysing their energy consumption patterns to understanding production cycles and operational goals, every installation is customised to meet the unique needs of MSMEs.

The Operating Expense (OpEx) model is a game-changer. “It eliminates the need for upfront investment, allowing businesses to benefit from solar energy through a ‘pay-as-you-save’ approach,” explained Bhavika. Understanding the challenges MSMEs face — such as limited financial resources, lack of technical expertise, and navigating regulatory hurdles — Energy Edge provides end-to-end solutions, including financing options, system design, and maintenance, making the transition to solar seamless.

To further simplify the transition, Energy Edge leverages cutting-edge technology like high-efficiency panels, AI-powered performance monitoring, and predictive maintenance. This ensures maximum efficiency, minimal disruptions, and a solid return on investment.

Bhavika added, “We also handle all the administrative complexities, from site assessments and ensuring compatibility with existing electrical setups to compliance with DISCOM regulations, particularly leveraging Telangana’s favourable policies. This ensures a hassle-free experience.”

To address common misconceptions around solar energy — expensive, complex, or unreliable — Energy Edge provides zero upfront cost solutions, transparent processes, and proven results. Bhavika pointed out, “Our approach reassures businesses of the long-term financial and operational benefits of solar energy.”

Numbers speak

Since its inception in 2024, Energy Edge has installed 750 kW of solar capacity, helping MSMEs significantly cut down on energy costs and carbon emissions. By the end of the year, they’re on track to add another 500 kW.

A great example is Federal Plastek, an MSME manufacturing seasonal home appliances. Energy Edge designed a 311 kW solar solution tailored to their fluctuating energy needs. The result was a significant reduction in energy costs and improved operational efficiency, demonstrating the real-world impact of their work.

Broader impact

Energy Edge’s efforts go beyond individual businesses — they are driving Telangana’s economic and environmental transformation. By helping MSMEs reduce operational costs, create jobs, and lower carbon emissions, they’re contributing to sustainable growth in the region.

Looking ahead, Energy Edge plans to scale operations across South India, aiming for 20 MW of installed solar capacity within five years. This would enable MSMEs to collectively save over `500 crore on energy costs while promoting circular energy systems through solar recycling initiatives.

Transitioning to solar energy comes with challenges,revealed Bhavika, like regulatory hurdles, limited awareness, and financing constraints. Energy Edge addresses these through partnerships with financial institutions, educational workshops, and close collaboration with regulatory bodies to simplify the adoption process.

For MSMEs considering solar, it’s a practical, forward-looking move. Bhavika adviced, “Starting with a feasibility study, exploring flexible financing options like OpEx, and partnering with a trusted provider can make the transition smooth and impactful. Solar energy not only reduces costs but also protects businesses from energy price volatility, paving the way for sustainable growth.”

— Story by Vennapusala Ramya