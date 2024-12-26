The birds are coming

The birding experience

Birding means different things for each of the participants. For some, it’s about exploring the lost diversity. For others, it reminds them of their hometown in the hills, and for the ones who have a flair for writing, it sparks their creativity. For Dhodi, it meant reliving nostalgia. “I come from Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. It’s a hilly and remote place and home to many birds,” he said. “We used to recognise birds from their sounds and know which birds sit on which trees. It wasn’t a hobby, but a culture there.”

Birds have inspired many literary personalities. English poet William Wordsworth praised a skylark’s song in the woods in the poem ‘To The Skylark’. American poet Mary Oliver’s ‘Wild Geese’ explored themes of nature and spiritual connection while Emily Dickinson metaphorically compared hope to birds in ‘Hope is the Thing with Feathers’.

For Kirti Advani, a policy researcher, birds inspire her to write, much like it did the literary figures. “I love to write poetry. Literary texts often use metaphors and allegories. I have also written poetry using birds as metaphors for freedom, colour and diversity,” she said.

Soon the group huddled around a tree. They had spotted the tiny Orange-Headed Thrush. A shy and secretive bird mostly found in ravines and wetlands, it has a bright orange head, chest and belly. “Spotting a bird is like a treasure hunt. I feel many people do not know about wetlands like OBS. Activities like birdwatching will help attract people to come close to nature,” shared Shreyasi Seth, a graduate from Delhi University, as the thrush hopped around foraging in the leaves.