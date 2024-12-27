PM Modi, global leaders condole demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former PM Manmohan Singh, who passed away in AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."
Global leaders paid tribute to Dr. Singh as well. Leaders from across the globe, including neighbouring nations like the Maldives and Afghanistan, have shared heartfelt condolences, remembering his exceptional contributions to economic progress and diplomacy.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, in a post on X, described Dr. Singh as "an unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan." Karzai wrote, "India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. Dr Manmohan Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India. May his soul find eternal peace."
Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed also shared his grief on X, portraying Dr. Singh as a "benevolent father figure" and a cherished friend of the Maldives. "So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives," Nasheed wrote.
Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, highlighted the former Prime Minister's significant contributions to Indo-Russian relations. He stated on X, "It is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr. Manmohan Singh's contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable. His suave demeanor was always endearing and unquestionable, as was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India."
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a deterioration in his health.
AIIMS has confirmed the news of Dr. Singh's death in a statement that read, "With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m." Dr. Singh had been admitted for treatment in the hospital on Thursday night after being critically ill.
Dr. Singh, who served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India’s economy through a period of significant liberalisation.A man of humility and intellect, Dr. Singh was a respected figure both in India and globally. Dr. Singh’s death has left the nation in mourning, with leaders from all political parties and across the world paying tribute to his legacy. His contributions to the field of economics and public service will be remembered for generations.
He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon, with the nation’s leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to participate in honouring his memory.