PM Modi, global leaders condole demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a deterioration in his health.

AIIMS has confirmed the news of Dr. Singh's death in a statement that read, "With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m." Dr. Singh had been admitted for treatment in the hospital on Thursday night after being critically ill.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India’s economy through a period of significant liberalisation.A man of humility and intellect, Dr. Singh was a respected figure both in India and globally. Dr. Singh’s death has left the nation in mourning, with leaders from all political parties and across the world paying tribute to his legacy. His contributions to the field of economics and public service will be remembered for generations.

He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon, with the nation’s leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to participate in honouring his memory.