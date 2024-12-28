Chennai’s December diaries: Parties, performances, and festive cheer

We’ve also seen a huge bump in the skincare and wellness trend this year with multiple locations opening up across the city, including three events just this past week. Our first stop was at Dr.B 360, a dermatology experiential centre launched by Dr Bhairavi Senthil. The revolutionary space introduces the exclusive Casmara skincare lounge, featuring advanced dermo-cosmetic solutions and algae peel-off masks in the luxurious peacock pods. Our next stop was at Amoha, Besant Nagar, which hosted an enriching session on the art of selfcare. The event brought together wellness enthusiasts and experts for an inspiring exploration of holistic health and mindful living. With a focus on physical and mental well-being, the session offered practical insights and transformative experiences. Dr Giovanni Dicran Megighian, a pioneer in stress management and creator of the MioBalance technique, led the programme. He guided participants in identifying and releasing hidden tensions, improving body awareness, and achieving mental clarity. Our final stop was at the launch of Welona in T Nagar with actors Teju Ashwini and Puzhal doing the honours.