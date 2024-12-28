Chennai’s December diaries: Parties, performances, and festive cheer

I love how Christmas was celebrated around the city, in so many different ways. From the simple to the ‘all out’, there was something for everyone. Plus, Christmas after having a child is a completely different affair. Lot more wrapping of presents, cookie decoration, and multiple visits from Santas of all shapes and sizes. One of the highlights included an evening of carols and fun at Taj Coromandel, where the little ones unleashed their creativity on cookies, while the adults enjoyed catching up over high tea. The centre of attention though, was the fabulous Christmas tree featuring in all our pictures.
Besides bells on bob sleighs and reindeer, the week went past in a flurry of launches and parties. Another section of people is busy this time of the year with the Margazhi season, enjoying the music and the best of Saapad. Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels presented Grand Gaana Sabha, a monthlong celebration of music, dance, and culture. Rasikas are invited to immerse themselves in the magic of Margazhi with a lineup of Carnatic and Hindustani Jugalbandhi concerts, performed by renowned artistes. And staying true to the tradition a specially curated menu at J Hind features elevated renditions of traditional sabha canteen favourites.
We’ve also seen a huge bump in the skincare and wellness trend this year with multiple locations opening up across the city, including three events just this past week. Our first stop was at Dr.B 360, a dermatology experiential centre launched by Dr Bhairavi Senthil. The revolutionary space introduces the exclusive Casmara skincare lounge, featuring advanced dermo-cosmetic solutions and algae peel-off masks in the luxurious peacock pods. Our next stop was at Amoha, Besant Nagar, which hosted an enriching session on the art of selfcare. The event brought together wellness enthusiasts and experts for an inspiring exploration of holistic health and mindful living. With a focus on physical and mental well-being, the session offered practical insights and transformative experiences. Dr Giovanni Dicran Megighian, a pioneer in stress management and creator of the MioBalance technique, led the programme. He guided participants in identifying and releasing hidden tensions, improving body awareness, and achieving mental clarity. Our final stop was at the launch of Welona in T Nagar with actors Teju Ashwini and Puzhal doing the honours.
And for the foodies, Madurai Jigarthanda Factory was rebranded as ‘Jignature’ and was unveiled by Master Chef India finalist Aruna Vijay. This rebranding is a significant milestone as the brand celebrates its expansion to 90 outlets, spanning Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, the UAE, and Bahrain. In attendance were food bloggers, entrepreneurs, and popular faces.