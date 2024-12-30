Generation Beta arrives: A new era begins for babies born in 2025

The world is preparing to welcome a new generation: Generation Beta. Beginning January 1, 2025, children born through 2039 will be classified as Generation Beta, succeeding Generation Alpha (2010-2024), Generation Z (1996-2010), and Millennials (1981-1996).

According to reports, social researcher Mark McCrindle, known for defining generational labels, predicts that Generation Beta will comprise approximately 16 per cent of the global population by 2035. Many of these ‘Beta babies,’ as they are being called, are expected to live well into the 22nd century. Following the precedent set by Generation Alpha, the name ‘Beta’ continues the use of the Greek alphabet to denote a new era.

Generation Beta will grow up in a world profoundly shaped by technology. They are likely to be the first generation for whom autonomous transportation, wearable health technologies, and immersive virtual environments are commonplace. While Generation Alpha witnessed the rise of smart technology and artificial intelligence, Generation Beta will experience a world where these technologies are fully integrated into every facet of life, from education and workplaces to healthcare and entertainment.

McCrindle, in a blog post, explained that “While Generation Alpha has experienced the rise of smart technology and artificial intelligence, Generation Beta will live in an era where AI and automation are fully embedded in everyday life, education and workplaces to healthcare and entertainment.”

However, this technologically advanced world will also present significant challenges. Generation Beta will inherit a complex societal landscape grappling with issues like climate change, urbanisation, and shifting global population dynamics, stated reports. These challenges are expected to shape the generation's values, emphasising adaptability, collaboration, and a focus on quality.

While previous generations have shown increasing environmental awareness, Generation Beta will bear the primary responsibility of ensuring sustainability is not just a trend but a fundamental expectation. Understanding their needs, values, and preferences will be crucial in predicting how they will shape the future.