Interview: Catching up with entrepreneur and social activist Anita Dutta

I do two events in a year. Sharanya is about women empowerment and Aqua Divine is a swimwear fashion show. We target Sharanya around March coinciding with the women’s day celebrations. We started with acid victims to give them the platform where they walked the ramp with the top models of Kolkata. Thereon, we have worked with trafficked women who walk the ramp with regained confidence. This year our unique topic is Ksheti / vitiligo. It comes under a tabooed disease and we are planning to get those women on stage with other top models. Aqua Divine scheduled in May this year. This time our theme is Greek Mythology and we are working on it.