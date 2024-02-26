Interview: Catching up with entrepreneur and social activist Anita Dutta
Anita Dutta is a very well known name in the fashion industry in Kolkata. The enterprising lady has been instrumental in the fusion of social cause and fashion and makes the latter a pedestal for sending across strong philanthropic messages. As Dutta stepped up as jury for the first ever Catwalk District Season 1 held earlier last week, we spoke to her about her upcoming events, what fashion means to her and how she plans to beat the heat with her fashion style.
Excerpts from the chat…
How important are pageants to bring forth newer talents?
Pageants are just the platform where we don’t judge but give you the chances to prove yourself. Judging is a very deep word. I will not get into it. The foremost thing is having confidence. Outlook doesn’t matter. Your size or shape nothing matters in the modeling world. If you have the inner confidence and boldness in you, you can win the game.
What do you keep in mind while being on the jury chair?
How they are performing. How confident they are on the stage.
Do you think age is just a number when it comes to fashion?
You only need confidence and boldness in you. If you have that aggression and passion for this industry, age or even body shape doesn’t matter. It’s all about how focused you are.
Tell us about your upcoming events Sharanya and Aqua Divine…
I do two events in a year. Sharanya is about women empowerment and Aqua Divine is a swimwear fashion show. We target Sharanya around March coinciding with the women’s day celebrations. We started with acid victims to give them the platform where they walked the ramp with the top models of Kolkata. Thereon, we have worked with trafficked women who walk the ramp with regained confidence. This year our unique topic is Ksheti / vitiligo. It comes under a tabooed disease and we are planning to get those women on stage with other top models. Aqua Divine scheduled in May this year. This time our theme is Greek Mythology and we are working on it.
How do you boost your confidence?
After dressing up I always stand in front of the mirror and say ‘Okay I am beautiful’. So that’s my confidence.
What are you most comfortable in wearing?
I love wearing Saris as I am a Bengali and Saris are our specialty. But whenever I am too busy with work, I prefer wearing western clothes.
One trend in fashion which you think is over-rated
The word ‘trend’ itself is over-rated. Any day you can become the trend.