Big girl, bigger dreams

A Little Extra also has an extensive range of neck and hand jewellery, hair accessories, home décor items, and more. Singhi acknowledges the potential replication of her products but highlights her Unique Selling Point as “fresh designs with quick product turnaround” in this fiercely competitive market. The brand showcases approximately 800 designs across its entire range, maintaining an average selling price of `450. Addressing concerns about local markets like Sarojini Nagar posing a threat, Singhi dismisses the notion, drawing a parallel with the availability of Zara products. “You can easily find Zara clothes and bags in this market, but have people stopped visiting the stores?” she asks. Singhi comes from a typical Marwari family; hence, business was in her DNA. She always had the desire to start one herself. But the decision to establish her brand wasn’t just about following a family tradition.