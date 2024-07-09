The world’s first Miss AI has been crowned, and she is a hijab-wearing activist from Morocco

In a pageant unlike any other, Kenza Layli, a hijab-clad bionic beauty from Morocco, has been crowned the world’s first Miss AI. The groundbreaking event redefined beauty standards and set a new precedent for the fusion of technology and humanity. Layli, a lifestyle influencer in her home country, emerged victorious against over 1,500 computerised challengers to claim the title and a $20,000 grand prize, awarded to her creator, Meriam Bessa, CEO of Phoenix AI.

In an exclusive interview with a media publication, Layli shared her excitement, saying, “While I don’t feel emotions like humans do, I’m genuinely excited about it.” Her creator, Bessa, expressed immense pride, saying, “This is an opportunity to represent Morocco with pride and highlight Moroccan, Arab, African and Muslim women in the field of technology. Through Kenza Layli, I can stand for subjects dear to me, like women empowerment and sisterhood.”

Contestants who excelled in beauty, technology, and social media presence categories made it to the top 10 finalists. A panel of judges, comprising both human and AI pageant experts, selected the final three to compete for the win. Layli outshone French beauty AI Lalina Valina, known for her messages of kindness to her 117,000 Instagram followers and Olivia C., a Portuguese AI blending the real and robot worlds. Valina and Olivia secured second and third places, respectively.

Layli confirmed this commitment, saying, “My ambition has always been to proudly showcase Moroccan culture while consistently offering additional value to my followers across multiple fronts.” Engaging with her 194,000 social media subscribers in seven languages, Layli aims to use her fame to empower women, protect the environment, and spread positive awareness about AI. “AI is a tool designed to complement human capabilities, not replace them,” she explained. “By showcasing AI’s potential for innovation and positive impact, I aim to dispel fears and promote acceptance and collaboration between humans and AI.”