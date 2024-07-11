Paloma about town: Chennai toasts to wine, chocolate & champs

On the subject of fine spirits, for their recent event, Terroir, the Madras wine club moved away from five-star environs to one of Chennai’s most popular hangouts, Amethyst. The event — Bottled Poetry from Germany — had wines from a leading winery, J Oppmann and Becksteiner Winzer, famed for their Sekts and Rieslings from Bavaria. J Oppmann is known for making wines for the Bavarian royal family since 1865 to date. The evening for members was in two parts at the Amethyst Wild Garden Café. To quote the president of Terroir, Minnie Menon, “the concept for this event was sparked off by my recent trip to Burgundy where I and husband Mohan visited leading family owned French wineries for exclusive wine tastings”. Roshni Hemdev, the only distributor in India for J Oppmann, conducted a wine tasting session of seven varieties of their wines for the members, including Amethyst owner Kiran Rao who was present in her capacity as a member of the club from its early years. Roshni described the ‘soul’ of each of the seven wines like a true wine aficionado. It was a great learning experience and accompanied by enthusiastic participation by the members. A wonderfully curated café style dinner followed! Truly a memorable evening of animated conversations and camaraderie.

There were lots for foodies this week, with Cheers Chocolates opening their brand new store at Shenoy Nagar. Helmed by Chef Keshav Krishna, the brand is known for its chocolate workshops and creations in exotic shapes. Next up was the launch of Mayflower in Anna Nagar, their second venue this week, having just opened their doors in Egmore as well. Guests loved the grazing table followed by a tasting menu, which was mostly pan Asian. It featured best sellers like the Pumpkin soup, Khow suey and everyone’s favourite, Moon fun fried rice.

Rounding out the week was two more events; Heravi Pink store launched its women’s wellness products, Hushpurr, with TV actor Alya Manasa doing the honours. The product range is meant to redefine intimate care, prioritising women’s wellbeing. And for the finale was Go for gold, an initiative by Timelinks, to wish Sharath Kamal, Indian veteran table tennis player and India’s flagbearer at Paris Olympics 2024. Sharath is a five-time Olympian, 10-time National Champion and recipient of the Padma Shri, Khel Ratna, and Arjuna Awards. Here’s wishing him and Team India great success at the Olympics.