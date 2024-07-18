Chennai soaked in style: A week of fashion, beauty, and foodie delights

Kickstarting the week was the launch party of Madras Couture Fashion Week, which took place at Sin and Tonic. Celebs, models, and fashionistas dropped by the curtain raiser to see what’s in store for the main event slated to take place at Hyatt Regency. Curated by Satish Jupiter, the theme of this year is Celebrating a decade of fashion marking 10 years of this event. As expected, guests went all out on the fashion front with slinky dresses and loads of bling.
Speaking of bling, this week also saw the opening of Savya Jewelry, a boutique jewellery store for kids and women, by Trishla Bhandari. Guests loved the new space, and more so the fab jewellery. With a range that has everything from the dainty to the statement, there was something for everyone. We also couldn’t help but gush over the adorable range for kids. Trishla played host, showing everyone around and walking us through the collection. My favourites were the cocktail pieces, which can be worn with both Indian and Western.
Our next stop was at Palladium for the Huda Beauty makeup masterclass by Tira, conducted by Sringa, or should I use her Insta name, Kabooki, as she is popularly known. Quite a crowd had gathered, comprising all her loyal followers as well as the city’s popular fashion and beauty influencers. One must also note that this crowd took their make up very seriously. Sringa had the audience hanging on her every word from start to finish as she demonstrated an everyday glam, much-in-demand dewy look. There was loads of interaction with many questions for the make up artist, from picking the right shades to match your outfits, to covering skin woes and more. We gleaned quite a bit of info. A quick tip from the expert? Don’t ignore your brows. And for the season, have fun with blushes… mix coral and pink for a fun look. Copy that.
And for a dash of foodie fun, Koox celebrated its fifth anniversary with Koi & Khao, a culinary celebration at Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road. The launch was attended by diplomats, entrepreneurs and socialites who loved the fusion of Thai and Japanese flavours. Crafted to honour their cherished guests who have supported them over the past five years, Koi symbolises the auspiciousness of the Japanese lucky fish, while Khao means rice in Thai.