The Apollo, Grateful Dead, Francis Ford Coppola among newest Kennedy Center Honors recipients

Fueled by the carnival atmosphere of its traveling Deadhead fanbase and an ethos that encouraged tape-trading and emphasized live performance over studio output, the Dead have spanned multiple generations and remain wildly popular. Lead guitarist and founding member Jerry Garcia died in 1995, but the band continues almost non stop touring in multiple incarnations.

"There's a lot of ingredients that go into it," drummer Mickey Hart said, when asked about the music's longevity. "The fans say that the shows feel like home. It gives them that feeling of connectiveness and community and joy and love for life and the music."

Currently calling themselves Dead and Company with guitarist John Mayer taking Garcia's place, the band is in the midst of a several-month residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

