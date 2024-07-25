Paloma about town: From fashion to finance: Chennai's elite find their groove

Conversations finally moved away from the Ambani wedding and took a slightly serious turn this week with most people focussed on the budget. Between that and the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, it was definitely a weird mish-mash of chatter at a recent do. That and all the up-coming wedding pops, now that summer is officially over. Move aside travel and resort wear, hello, Indo-Western styles.

On cue arrived the Hi Life exhibition at Hyatt Regency, drawing crowds of all ages, across various spheres. The Ambani wedding might be over, but the lingering influence most certainly is not. Most of the crowd made a beeline for emerald and ‘emerald inspired’ jewellery, in line with the ‘more is more’ feel. “Can’t decide which item of jewellery to wear? Wear them all!” joked a fashion influencer. From clothing to accessories, we saw lots of intricately worked pieces, with pops of colour and loads of bling. Our next stop was at Madras Couture Fashion week celebrating its 10th edition. Choreographed by Faheem and styled by Jackie, the event showcased the season’s latest trends. The style quotient was high with the audience as well, with everyone putting their best sartorial foot forward. We spotted faces from film and TV as well as prominent members of the fashion fraternity.