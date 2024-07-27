How celebs can influence the outcome of the US Presidential race

After US President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race, and with a majority of Democratic delegates backing Kamala Harris, it seems likely that the US Vice President will be the Democratic nominee for the presidency. With Barack Obama endorsing Harris today, it will be interesting to see which other prominent figures could potentially endorse her.
Influential celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and LeBron James could come out in support of Harris and further tip the scales.
Kim Kardashian's impact on social media and her support for criminal justice reform could appeal to a broad audience. As her involvement in political and social justice issues has grown, she has the potential to influence public opinion, particularly among those interested in social justice and younger voters.
Taylor Swift actively supports LGBTQ+ rights and gender equality. Her endorsement of Kamala Harris may sway young, progressive voters.
LeBron James has been a vocal advocate for social justice, racial equality, and tackling voter suppression. His endorsement would not only attract attention from the sports community but also resonate with African American voters, a crucial demographic for Harris.
Beyoncé and Jay Z’s endorsement could garner support from the entertainment industry and the African American community. They have previously backed Democratic candidates, and their endorsement could provide a significant boost for Harris.
While endorsements of figures like NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kylie Jenner and Kanye West may not be certain, their influence brings a unique appeal that could expand Kamala Harris's reach across different demographics.