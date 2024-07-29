International Tiger Day: Six adorable tigers that made us fall in love with our feline friends

Tigers — whether in animated series, comic strips or classic literature — captivate our imaginations. From fighting in fierce battles to indulging in philosophical musings, these characters remind us of the strength, courage and enduring appeal of tigers. On Internationl Tiger Day, let's celebrate these iconic felines and appreciate their unique roles in our favourite stories.
Hobbes, the witty and philosophical tiger, is the inseparable companion of little boy Calvin in the beloved comic strip Calvin and Hobbes by Bill Watterson. Despite being a stuffed toy to everyone else, Hobbes comes alive in Calvin's imagination, engaging in delightful banter and sharing profound insights. His playful yet profound nature has left an indelible mark on readers worldwide.
Rajah, Princess Jasmine's loyal pet tiger in the Disney movie Aladdin, is both mischievous and majestic. His expressive eyes and playful interactions with Aladdin add warmth to the animated film. Raja's unwavering devotion to Jasmine reminds us how special the bond between animals and their paw-rents can get.
Sasha, the friendly Bengal tiger from Jake and the Never Land Pirates, sails the Never Sea alongside Jake and his crew. Her adventurous spirit and playful interactions bring excitement to the Disney series. Sasha's loyalty and her protective nature makes her a delightful addition to the pirate world.
Shere Khan, the notorious Bengal tiger, appears in Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book and its adaptations. Often portrayed as the main antagonist, Shere Khan embodies ferocity and cunningness. His burning hatred for humankind and rivalry with the protagonist Mowgli make him a memorable character in literature and all its cinematic adaptation. Though villainous, the suave character contributes to some of the funniest moments in the story and has a distinct wry sense of humour.
Tigress, a skilled martial artiste, is part of the Furious Five in the Kung Fu Panda film series. Her strength, discipline and commitment to protecting the Valley of Peace are some of her best qualities. Despite her stoic demeanor, the character has a compassionate side that emerges over time.
Tillie is a charming character from Disney's animated classic Silly Symphonies. With her innocent charm and playful antics, Tillie evokes nostalgia. She is the love interest of Elmer Elephant and plays a significant role in the short film Elmer Elephant as well.
(Written by Devika Arun)