Megan Thee Stallion set to perform in Atlanta for Kamala Harris’ campaign rally

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to perform at Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee for US President Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Atlanta.

Megan confirmed on her Instagram that she’s heading down south to support Kamala with a special performance. “ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW,” she wrote in a caption accompanying the news.

This will not be the Body hitmaker’s first brush with Kamala Harris. In March 2023, Kamala and Megan co-hosted a Women’s History Month brunch at the former's residence in Washington, DC.

Megan shared a series of pictures on her social media profiles depicting her arm-in-arm with Kamala. She joins a number of musicians who have recently shown their support for Kamala’s bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee in the upcoming election.