Paris Olympics set record for number of openly LGBTQ+ athletes, but some say progress isn't finished

The Paris Olympics has marked a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ athletes, with a record number of openly queer competitors taking part. This year's Games have also seen a visible push for inclusion, including the opening of a Pride House and a more diverse opening ceremony.

However, the journey to acceptance has been fraught with challenges. Former Olympian Charline Van Snick revealed that she was pressured to hide her sexuality to protect her career. Such experiences highlight the discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ athletes in the past.

While progress has been made, advocates argue that more needs to be done to create a truly inclusive environment for all athletes. The inclusion of transgender athletes in Olympic events remains a contentious issue, and safety concerns for LGBTQ+ athletes in certain countries persist.

Despite these challenges, the Paris Olympics has set a positive precedent. The increased visibility of LGBTQ+ athletes is inspiring a new generation of young people to embrace their identity without fear.

As the world watches the Games, it's clear that the fight for equality in sports is far from over. But the progress made in Paris is a crucial step in the right direction.