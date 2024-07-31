Turkey approves law to remove stray dogs from streets. Opposition vows to fight the 'massacre law'

Legislators in Turkey approved Tuesday a new law aimed at removing millions of stray dogs from Turkey's streets that animal lovers fear will lead to many of the dogs being killed or ending up in neglected, overcrowded shelters.

The law, which was approved by parliament on Tuesday despite widespread protests, grants municipalities the power to collect stray dogs and house them in shelters before putting them up for adoption. Dogs deemed aggressive or suffering from terminal illnesses can be euthanized.

Critics argue that the law will be used to target opposition-held municipalities and that there are insufficient funds to build the required number of shelters. The government denies these claims, insisting the measure is necessary to address public safety concerns.

Hundreds of thousands of stray dogs roam Turkey's streets, and attacks on humans have increased. While many people sympathize with the animals, others have called for tougher measures to protect the public.

The law has ignited a fierce debate in Turkey and abroad, with animal welfare groups urging tourists to boycott the country until the legislation is repealed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended the law, claiming it was necessary to address the concerns of the "silent majority." However, the opposition has vowed to challenge the legislation in court.