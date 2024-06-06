Paloma about town: Rain brings relief, jewellery trends, and festive celebrations in Chennai

This seems to be the year for jewellery, with brand after brand appearing on the market, and the ladies just lapping it all up. The latest in a slew of launches was the opening of Glow by Kirtilals at VR Mall. Doing the honours was actor Mamitha Baiju, wearing a big smile and an elegant statement piece. Guests loved the light weight diamond pieces for the modern woman. Seema Mehta, Director-Creative, Kirtilals, said they understand the importance of jewellery that easily transitions from day to night. We definitely approve.

With the last few weeks of summer holidays left, families are making the most of all the activities on offer. One of the events was the Sunday Market at the Abhirami Chidambaram Community Hall, Kotturpuram, a pop-up designed to promote local businesses. So the usual shopping frenzy ensued. Everything from fashion, fresh produce to handmade crafts and artisanal foods was on offer. It was a similar vibe at Chennai Sante at Kalakshetra with loads of home décor, textiles and food from across India. I was told that the vendors present were from over 22 states. I especially loved the wooden toys and metal artefacts. Making it extra special was the pet adoption drive by iadopt with puppies and kittens looking for their forever homes. Many were successful. Yay!

This week also saw Radisson Blu Hotel GRT celebrating the first anniversary of Kari Theory with a feast from the sea. Kadal Virundhu, which pays homage to Tamil Nadu’s bountiful coastline, will be hosted for two weeks. Guests included actors, musicians, influencers and entrepreneurs, most of whom are regulars. Chef Kishore pulled out all the stops, with the usual visual drama that the resto bar is known for. Making the evening a treat for all the senses was entertainment by The Office Gaana Guys, who brought their unparalleled energy and real streetside vibe for a truly immersive experience.