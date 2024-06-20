Chennai chronicles: A week of fashion, food, and fun

Dare we say the worst of the weather has passed? We’re not having to endure as many conversations about the heat, as the P3 regulars go about their business. Everyone is slowly returning from their fabulous holidays, with tans and new wardrobes. Japan seems to be the most sought-after location at the moment, with the ever-popular Paris coming in a close second. Those of us in Chennai, made do with the second half of the latest season of Bridgerton, a show that has been the topic of many conversations. Much debate has ensued about book vs TV, but the visuals have provided ‘inspo’ to everything from fashion to hair and make-up looks.
You could say that it was a food heavy week in Chennai with the launch of Sashwatha Café at Chamiers Road, some good ole South Indian Udupi flavours. Think Benne Masala dosas, crispy vadas, akki roti and filter coffee. Or for a unique twist, try the Idiyappam biryani. Doing the honours and officially launching the space was actor Sneha, as guests got to sample all the goodness from across the menu. We saw a mix of fitness enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, film celebs and more, enjoying themselves.
Our next stop was at Phoenix Market City for a Masterclass by Chef Sarah Todd. After Masterchef Australia catapulted her to international celebrity status, India has become a second home to Sarah. Her many fans, including yours truly, were excited to meet her and find out more about the ‘behind the scenes’. While showing us two of her signature dishes, Sarah chatted with the crowd, answering questions from the audience, that ranged from technical to downright hilarious. A funny moment was when there was a call for ‘one’ volunteer and a dozen people rushed onto the stage, eager to assist. She also shared stories of the ups and downs in her journey, her time on Masterchef and her favourite Indian spices and ingredients.
Meanwhile across town, many of the city’s popular faces had gathered at The Folly, Amethyst, for a special showcase of Aura Design’s new tableware collection. The launch celebrated Aura’s artistic brilliance and craftsmanship inspired by the diverse regions of India. As part of their event they also hosted an exclusive table styling workshop by Ami Kothari of Dining Couture.
Our final stop over the weekend was at Studio Bassam on Khadar Nawaz Khan road, to celebrate their 15thanniversary. Brothers Bassam and Gibran played host as friends and well wishers poured in throughout the day. We loved the nibbles on offer, especially their mom’s signature Shammi kebabs, that I ate more than my fair share of. Over coffee and munchies we took a tour of the studio, gleaning some insights on the latest in bespoke fashion.