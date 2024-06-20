Chennai chronicles: A week of fashion, food, and fun

You could say that it was a food heavy week in Chennai with the launch of Sashwatha Café at Chamiers Road, some good ole South Indian Udupi flavours. Think Benne Masala dosas, crispy vadas, akki roti and filter coffee. Or for a unique twist, try the Idiyappam biryani. Doing the honours and officially launching the space was actor Sneha, as guests got to sample all the goodness from across the menu. We saw a mix of fitness enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, film celebs and more, enjoying themselves.

Our next stop was at Phoenix Market City for a Masterclass by Chef Sarah Todd. After Masterchef Australia catapulted her to international celebrity status, India has become a second home to Sarah. Her many fans, including yours truly, were excited to meet her and find out more about the ‘behind the scenes’. While showing us two of her signature dishes, Sarah chatted with the crowd, answering questions from the audience, that ranged from technical to downright hilarious. A funny moment was when there was a call for ‘one’ volunteer and a dozen people rushed onto the stage, eager to assist. She also shared stories of the ups and downs in her journey, her time on Masterchef and her favourite Indian spices and ingredients.