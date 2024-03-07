Women's Day: Dr Nilina Deb Lal on Kolkata's heritage conservation

A

This project is a long-running interest — almost two decades now. A Scottish friend who was visiting the city took me there first to see the building. He took me because there’s a deep connection between Scotland and our botanical history. We were trying give a facelift to the building by sprucing up the garden. This effort to find a way to restore these buildings and give them a new life began. The three buildings there are the William Roxburgh House, the Old Herbarium and Library and the Old Seed Store. We are restoring these buildings to make them a destination within the garden for the visitors. Also, museums and conference facilities, promoting it as a leading cultural, educational and leisure destination, are in the planning stage, which might help generate revenues for the garden in the long run.

Personally, it has become an important part of my life because I can see that it is a unique resource. After all, it’s an open space with many educational attributes. It’s culturally and historically important. It is not utilised or exploited to its fullest potential.