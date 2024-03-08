What the monuments in Delhi remember

Khairul Manazil Mosque

When a young Akbar ascended to the Mughal throne at a time of political uncertainty, guiding him through these challenges was his foster mother and chief wet nurse, Maham Anga. She not only served as his political adviser but also acted as the de facto regent of the empire from 1560 to 1562. Her influence was profound, evident in the painting of Akbarnama, where she is depicted seated right beside Akbar in his court. Recognised as one of the most powerful women of her time, she commissioned the construction of Khairul Manazil in 1561. This mosque, located opposite the Purana Qila and southeast of the Sher Shah Gate, once housed a madrassa that no longer exists. However, the prayer chambers remain and are in use today for Friday prayers, a testament to Maham Anga’s enduring legacy.