Anand Malligavad, in focus on the Earth Champions series’ second episode, speaks about how he became the ‘Lakeman of India’

Bengaluru, once known for its numerous lakes, has been facing a critical situation with the disappearance of these water-bodies due to encroachment, pollution and declining water levels. Rapid urbanisation has led to reduced sizes, pollution and neglect, prompting community initiatives for restoration, but challenges persist. Enter Anand Malligavad — the Lakeman of India.
Hailing from Karnataka’s Koppal district, Anand has become a beacon of inspiration in the realms of water conservation and environmentalism. His journey of change, which commenced in 2017, has left an indelible mark on the landscape, particularly in Bengaluru, where he played a pivotal role in revitalising 35 lakes. In total, his efforts have impacted an impressive 80 lakes across India, covering an expansive 720 acres.
In a previous edition, we introduced you to Sony BBC Earth’s new edition of the Earth Champions series, showcasing the extraordinary efforts of individuals dedicated to creating a greener and more sustainable world. The first episode featured Jadav Payeng — the Forest Man of India and as the series continues to spotlight real-life heroes, this time we speak to Anand.
What motivated you to become a water conservationist and environmentalist?
The urgency to address Bengaluru’s impending water crisis struck me deeply after hearing dire predictions from a keynote speaker and reading alarming headlines about the city running dry by 2025. Growing up around a village lake in northern Karnataka instilled a strong connection to water-bodies and a desire to preserve them. Witnessing the adverse effects of rapid industrialisation and urbanisation on Bengaluru’s ecosystem, particularly its diminishing green cover and disappearing water-bodies, fuelled my determination to act upon it. With the booming IT sector and increasing population influx exacerbating the problem, I felt a pressing need to be part of the solution and embarked on a mission to revitalise lakes in Bengaluru, driven by my lifelong passion for conservation and sustainability.
Your thoughts on being a part of Sony BBC Earth’s Earth Champions ?
Being featured in Sony BBC Earth’s Earth Champions for the lake restoration efforts in India is an immense honour and a humbling experience. It feels incredibly gratifying to be recognised for the hard work and dedication put into revitalising India’s lakes and contributing to the conservation of natural resources. Knowing that our efforts are being highlighted on a platform with such an extensive reach inspires us to continue our mission with even greater determination and passion. This acknowledgment also brings attention to the importance of environmental conservation and encourages others to join hands in protecting our planet’s precious ecosystems.
What importance do lakes hold in the ecosystem, especially for a metropolitan city like Bengaluru?
Lakes play a crucial role in the ecosystem, particularly in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, for several reasons: they serve as vital sources of freshwater, providing sustainable drinking water for local communities. In areas with high population densities, lakes are essential for meeting the water needs of residents, industries and agriculture. In metropolitan areas prone to urban flooding, well-maintained lakes help to mitigate flood risks by storing and slowly releasing water, reducing the likelihood of inundation in surrounding areas. They contribute to groundwater recharge by allowing rainwater to percolate into the soil and replenish underground aquifers. In cities facing groundwater depletion and declining water tables, preserving lakes helps maintain the city’s water security by replenishing groundwater reserves and ensuring sustainable water availability. All the above are what our city is majorly facing.
Tell us a bit about the Malligavad Foundation?
Malligavad Foundation is an NGO and we fall under the biodiversity restoration category. Our vision and mission is to rejuvenate all the public lakes as naturally as possible. These lakes should be self-sustaining and equipped with the ability to support the ecosystem for generations to come. Complementing the lake rejuvenation, we plant native trees along the lake, enhancing biodiversity throughout the project; engage communities around the lake so that they are aware of the project and its ecosystem; and educate people about the methods of rejuvenation to bring awareness to our cause and motivate them to come forward.
