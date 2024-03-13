Anand Malligavad, in focus on the Earth Champions series’ second episode, speaks about how he became the ‘Lakeman of India’

Bengaluru, once known for its numerous lakes, has been facing a critical situation with the disappearance of these water-bodies due to encroachment, pollution and declining water levels. Rapid urbanisation has led to reduced sizes, pollution and neglect, prompting community initiatives for restoration, but challenges persist. Enter Anand Malligavad — the Lakeman of India.

Hailing from Karnataka’s Koppal district, Anand has become a beacon of inspiration in the realms of water conservation and environmentalism. His journey of change, which commenced in 2017, has left an indelible mark on the landscape, particularly in Bengaluru, where he played a pivotal role in revitalising 35 lakes. In total, his efforts have impacted an impressive 80 lakes across India, covering an expansive 720 acres.

In a previous edition, we introduced you to Sony BBC Earth’s new edition of the Earth Champions series, showcasing the extraordinary efforts of individuals dedicated to creating a greener and more sustainable world. The first episode featured Jadav Payeng — the Forest Man of India and as the series continues to spotlight real-life heroes, this time we speak to Anand.

What motivated you to become a water conservationist and environmentalist?

The urgency to address Bengaluru’s impending water crisis struck me deeply after hearing dire predictions from a keynote speaker and reading alarming headlines about the city running dry by 2025. Growing up around a village lake in northern Karnataka instilled a strong connection to water-bodies and a desire to preserve them. Witnessing the adverse effects of rapid industrialisation and urbanisation on Bengaluru’s ecosystem, particularly its diminishing green cover and disappearing water-bodies, fuelled my determination to act upon it. With the booming IT sector and increasing population influx exacerbating the problem, I felt a pressing need to be part of the solution and embarked on a mission to revitalise lakes in Bengaluru, driven by my lifelong passion for conservation and sustainability.