Here’s what transpired at the recently concluded Bharat Through the Lens of Bhanu Athaiya exhibit, held in Goa

Can you elaborate on some key highlights of the exhibition, particularly those that provide insights into Bhanu Athaiya’s personal and professional journey?

One of her most important paintings, Lady in Repose, is a key highlight of the exhibition. It was this work that she won the gold medal (which will also be displayed) at JJ College of Arts. This made her the first female artist to achieve this honour. A beautiful painting titled Rang Mahotsav will also be part of the exhibition. This piece has never been exhibited before. Fashion illustrations created by her are also part of the exhibition. Some of these, previously, have been bought by fashion designers such as Manish Malhotra. There are of course several costumes as well. All are equally important in understanding her versatility as a designer and the love she had for India.

The exhibition features talks with prominent figures. What prompted the choice of topics like Breaking Stereotype and Emergent Influences of the late 1930s and 40s?

Breaking Stereotypes is a subsection of the exhibition, which looks at the boldness of some of Bhanu Athaiya’s designs. We only felt it appropriate to extend that title towards a discussion with Zeenat Aman given how she has paved the way for a female actress and continues to be an influencer and inspirational figure. Emergent Influences of the late 1930s and 40s were chosen keeping in mind that what was going on in the world of art, cinema and design globally was important in shaping Bhanu Athaiya, the artist and the designer. Gayatri Sinha aims to bring fresh information and perspective with the help of the Bhanu Athaiya archives digitised by Prinseps.