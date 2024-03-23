Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis, confirms she's undergoing preventive chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is receiving chemotherapy treatment. In a video statement released on Friday, Catherine said that she had undergone major abdominal surgery in London in January, saying it was initially thought her condition was non-cancerous.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," the Princess added.