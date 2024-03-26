Calcutta Heritage Collective celebrates 7th Foundation Day

Kolkata-based heritage group Calcutta Heritage Collective (CHC) recently celebrated its 7th Foundation Day within the precincts the Alipore Jail Museum (formerly Alipore correctional home), a heritage property in itself which has been converted into a world-class museum. Seven years ago this voluntary citizen’s initiative took form to not only spread awareness among the people of the city regarding its rich built heritage; but also to take initiatives to restore, revive and reuse architectural properties. The celebrations were attended by the members of CHC.
Commenting on the occasion Mukul mentions, “The group’s overall aim is to build pride in our city’s built heritage through a broad range of activities leading to a mass movement that respects, restores and reuses our architectural heritage. We must not see an old building as a liability but rather as an asset to the society and our environment.” Gaurav Gupta added, “Heritage is our legacy from the past, what we live with today, and what we pass on to future generations. It is the embodiment of our history, culture, and values, connecting us to our roots and shaping our identity.”
The evening began with a short tour of the Museum itself along with its history followed by the felicitation of the legendary Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup who also serves as their cause ambassador. It was presided over by the founder-trustees – Gaurav Gupta, Mukul Agarwal, Sangeeta Dudhoria, Munish Jhajharia, and Rupali Basu. Usha Uthup rendered her support for the cause, spelt some anecdotes from her life and to conclude and set the mood for the evening, sang ‘Kolkata’ in her melodious voice.
It was followed by a short presentation on the venue, the Alipore Museum which itself is a restored building. The evening progressed towards the honouring of those who helped in restoring and preserving the built heritage of the city from among its members and invited guests. The line-up included, Avantika Jalan who spearheaded the conservation and reuse of Red Bari; Anubha Fatehpuria, whose Heritage X Theatre is an innovative concept of performing theatre in heritage spaces; Husna Tara Prakash, for the preservation and reuse of Glenburn and Neeta Das, conservation architect whose projects include the Scottish Cemetery. Member felicitation included the likes of Partha Ranjan Das, who manifested the reuse of Alipore correctional facility into a museum and others.
Tracing the roadmap for the year ahead, the organisation has its hands full. From the restoration of the Baneswar temple in Kumartulli to the conservation of Chaitanya Library in Shovabazaar being its prime restoration projects. It will also be actively involved in the removing of jungles which encroach and damage various heritage properties.