Paloma About Town: Design lessons & retail therapy

It was a high energy start to the week, with Rakshita Suresh, one of the rising stars in the music industry, setting the stage on fire at Phoenix MarketCity. Backed by a talented band, Rakshita delivered a diverse setlist, from ballads to anthems, with the crowd cheering for more. And with a unique blend of pop, rock, and soul influences, Rakshita’s music resonated with audiences of all ages. With the way she interacted with the audience, she made everyone feel super special and like it was an intimate gathering among friends. It was a night to remember and her star is definitely on the rise.

Speaking of stars, the Jeppiaar Icon Awards took place this week, recognising the achievements and dedication of entrepreneurs from all walks of life. Playback singer K S Chitra and musician Lydian Nadhaswaram were among the recipients. This week also saw the opening of the Advanced Grohair and Gloskin Clinic in Kottivakkam. Doing the honours and officially inaugurating the new space were actors Srikanth, Ineya and Saran Vel J, brand founder and managing director. In attendance were close friends and well-wishers, all excited to have a look around. In addition to hair solutions, the clinic provides an array of state-of-the-art skin treatments as well.