Paloma About Town: Design lessons & retail therapy

It was a high energy start to the week, with Rakshita Suresh, one of the rising stars in the music industry, setting the stage on fire at Phoenix MarketCity. Backed by a talented band, Rakshita delivered a diverse setlist, from ballads to anthems, with the crowd cheering for more. And with a unique blend of pop, rock, and soul influences, Rakshita’s music resonated with audiences of all ages. With the way she interacted with the audience, she made everyone feel super special and like it was an intimate gathering among friends. It was a night to remember and her star is definitely on the rise.
Speaking of stars, the Jeppiaar Icon Awards took place this week, recognising the achievements and dedication of entrepreneurs from all walks of life. Playback singer K S Chitra and musician Lydian Nadhaswaram were among the recipients. This week also saw the opening of the Advanced Grohair and Gloskin Clinic in Kottivakkam. Doing the honours and officially inaugurating the new space were actors Srikanth, Ineya and Saran Vel J, brand founder and managing director. In attendance were close friends and well-wishers, all excited to have a look around. In addition to hair solutions, the clinic provides an array of state-of-the-art skin treatments as well.
In a break from the usual, From Paris With Love: Traditionalising The Modern, hosted by Fern and Ade recently, brought together design enthusiasts for an enriching evening exploring the fusion of tradition and modernity in design. Esteemed speakers, including Faisal Manzur, Principal Architect, FMDS, Madras, and Adeline Graham, Director, Fern and Ade, engaged the audience in a discussion that delved into the intricate nuances of design. Highlighting the harmonious blend of traditional aesthetics with contemporary lifestyles, the event left attendees inspired to infuse their modern spaces with timeless design choices.
We ended the week with some retail therapy at the latest edition of Style Bazaar. As always, the ladies arrived bright and early as soon as the doors opened but this time, there was a special twist, the exhibition was open till midnight. Looked like everyone was happy to take advantage of the late night timings. Most of the shoppers were getting set for Eid, with the salwar suits and heavy jewellery being the popular favourites. Breathable cottons and linens also found favour with the crowd, especially considering the soaring temperatures. Sheetal played host, showing us around and helping us choose from all the options.