Launch parties galore in Chennai!

On ECR, quite a few people had gathered for the launch of The Humming Room, described as a ‘one-of-a-kind-haven for people seeking a blend of retail therapy and creative exploration’. A curated collection of brands spearheaded by Shilpa Vummiti and Sahana, the space aims to redefine the shopping experience, offering a fusion of fashion, art and hands-on activities. At the core of The Humming Room are the brands Shilpa Vummiti and label Annam, and the launch evening saw carpets by Virasat, Sabrina Suhail’s popular products and a range of other brands. Guests enjoyed a sumptuous grazing table and iced teas, while they checked out all that was on offer. Meanwhile, in the city, guests had gathered for the launch of Laasya Rutland, an artisanal store located at Rutland Gate. Also present were Siddharth Siloni, founder and designer of Baro Designs; Rangini, designer of brand Ta Da and Unamallai, designer of Mudpie Pottery. On the shopping front, our next stop was at The Park for the Melaunge Pop Up, where the ladies had gathered for some retail therapy.

Sunday saw Karun Raman celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends, with a brunch at Ignna. The dress code was colours of the ocean and everyone complied. Everyone loved the Moroccan vibes of the space, made even better by the specially crafted cocktails and menu. We saw a few of the same faces for the launch of a new watering hole, Limited Edition, at Adyar. In attendance were celebrities from fashion and film, popular city faces and Page 3 regulars.

And to add a different touch to things, I spent most of my weekend at The Love Bubble by Puja Puneet. The life coach used her vast experience to delve into what’s beyond the ‘happily ever after’. It was an enlightening two days with everyone excited to practice what they had learnt.