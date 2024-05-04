Google Doodle celebrates India’s first female wrestler Hamida Banu

Not only did she break stereotypes and step foot into a sport that frowned upon female participation, but she also dominated the field and how! Hamida Banu, India’s first ever wrestler is one who scripted history books back in the 1950s.

Growing up in a family of wrestlers, she picked the sport with much ease and went on to register in more than 300 competitions. Hamida, who beat the famed wrestler Baba Pahalwan on May 4, 1954, also won a match against Russian wrestler, Vera Chistilin, in less than two minutes.

The legend goes that she even challenged male wrestlers to a match and openly stated that anyone who could defeat her, she would give him her hand in marriage.

Honouring her incredible achievements and her contribution to paving the way for women in wrestling, Google Doodle today pays tribute to Hamida Banu. The doodle, illustrated by Bengaluru-based guest artist Divya Negi, celebrates Hamida who girl-bossed generations before it was even a thing.