Paloma About Town: Beat the heat, Chennai style

After the hype of the last two months, the IPL finals turned out to be quite anticlimactic, if you ask me. With no team to root for, I’ll admit I felt slightly adrift, so I instead turned my attention to the celebs in attendance. Looks like that’s what everyone else was doing too. The names in SRK’s box got just as much attention as the names on the field. From the ‘fabulous Bollywood wives’ to all the young starlets, the queue for pictures was a long one. And now that the tournament is done, we’ll have to find something else to talk about.
The heat continues to be killing but that hasn’t stopped people from stepping out, as much in the day as in the night. Starting off the week, Sin and Tonic hosted a ladies lunch for guests to sample dishes that are going into their new menu. The vibe was chill with everyone opting for easy breezy summer wear. Beating the heat were the colourful cocktails and mocktails that also made for pretty pictures. They paired well with the pizzas, platters and a host of nibbles; everyone was spoilt for choice. The ladies were also quite impressed by the giant screen, a perfect venue to watch sporting events.
Later in the day, we made our way to Sage and Lavendar for the debut of Adaia lab grown diamonds, with an evening of bling, music and conversation. Darshana Balagopal played host taking us through the drool-worthy range that we just could not get enough of. I personally loved the solitaires, absolutely stunning, and at prices that don’t break the bank. Also, finding favour with the ladies were the delicate necklaces, great for stacking or wearing individually.
Continuing with the jewellery theme but slightly changing tracks was the Marrakesh Pop-Up mid-week. It was an exclusive styling event with Samasta and Raji Anand jewellery. The showcase also featured blouses by The Button Thief Co, and saris and outfits in shibori by Mura collective. Raji Anand’s jewellery was a smash hit, ‘easy on the eye but heavy on statement’ to quote the talented designer. She fuses old world aesthetics with new age fashion, resulting in breathtaking, wearable works of art. The pieces complemented a range of Studio Samasta’s outfits, from draped skirts, jewel toned co-eds, dresses and indo western styles.
The Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI) officially launched its Tamil Nadu Chapter office. The event took place amidst much celebration at Radisson Blu Hotel, GRT Chennai, marking a significant milestone in AACCI’s mission to foster relationships between Asian and African nations. The event was graced by diplomats, prominent business leaders, and industry experts. The newly elected Tamil Nadu Chapter president, Jani Jermans, hosted the evening, which was filled with insightful speeches and a formal inauguration ceremony.