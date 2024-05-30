Paloma About Town: Beat the heat, Chennai style

After the hype of the last two months, the IPL finals turned out to be quite anticlimactic, if you ask me. With no team to root for, I’ll admit I felt slightly adrift, so I instead turned my attention to the celebs in attendance. Looks like that’s what everyone else was doing too. The names in SRK’s box got just as much attention as the names on the field. From the ‘fabulous Bollywood wives’ to all the young starlets, the queue for pictures was a long one. And now that the tournament is done, we’ll have to find something else to talk about.

The heat continues to be killing but that hasn’t stopped people from stepping out, as much in the day as in the night. Starting off the week, Sin and Tonic hosted a ladies lunch for guests to sample dishes that are going into their new menu. The vibe was chill with everyone opting for easy breezy summer wear. Beating the heat were the colourful cocktails and mocktails that also made for pretty pictures. They paired well with the pizzas, platters and a host of nibbles; everyone was spoilt for choice. The ladies were also quite impressed by the giant screen, a perfect venue to watch sporting events.