The magic land of creativity

The compelling urge to create is not merely the birthright or talent of the ‘arty’ ones. The potent seeds of creative desire are present in all human beings; they are studded in our souls. Creative people are just more clear about being themselves and do not feel the need to conform.

Often I meet people who will tell me they can’t draw a straight line. Or that they have no creative bone and so on. The same individual will, however, show that they have the knowhow to cook the eggplant in seven different ways or will tear up when s/he suddenly finds that the words of an old favourite song can describe a current life situation. This indicates that they too have the same creative energy which is waiting to spill out and turn monotony on its head.There is a magic land that welcomes us all. The artists and musicians as well as the accountants and plumbers. This land is the ‘the natural world’.