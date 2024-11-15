Nostalgia: G Venket Ram’s photographic exploration of Indian fashion and women's evolution

Fast-forward to the present, and the differences are striking. Women today have more choices, more freedom, and more agency to express their personal style. “What excites me most is the confidence that women today exude. Their fashion choices are more diverse, more experimental. Women are wearing saris when they want to, but they are also experimenting with western wear, playing with fabrics, and embracing personal style in ways that were unthinkable a century ago.”

Recreating this historical moment wasn’t without its challenges, but Venket’s meticulous attention to detail ensured the authenticity of Nostalgia. He collaborated with two of India’s leading luxury brands — Amrapali for jewellery and Raw Mango for textiles—to ensure the saris and jewellery in the new photograph closely matched those worn in the original image. “Finding the exact jewellery and sari was no easy task,” Venket admits. “The original pieces were impossible to find, but Amrapali and Raw Mango were incredibly supportive. Amrapali shared pieces from their extensive heritage collection, and with Raw Mango, we sifted through their vast selection of textiles until we found a sari that closely resembled my great-grandmother’s. Their commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship made the collaboration a perfect fit.”

The result is nothing short of striking. When placed side-by-side, the two images — one from the 1920s and one from 2020s — highlight not just the timelessness of traditional Indian fashion but also the evolution of the Indian woman.

This project is deeply personal for Venket. “I never met my great-grandparents, but through this project, I felt a deeper connection with them. Their lives were full of stories I’ve only heard secondhand, but through the process of recreating this photograph, I got a sense of who they were,” he reflects. He used a large format camera, Horseman LX 4x5, for recreating the 1920s look. The 2020s look was captured in a 35 mm digital camera.

“I wanted to show the difference between capturing a black and white image with a large format camera, focus with ground glass, etc. and the ease of capturing images in colour now. It was a great experience for me to go back to setting up a large format camera after many years,” he recollects.

For Venket, Nostalgia isn’t just about nostalgia for the past; it’s about understanding how the past informs the present and how personal history can intersect with broader cultural changes. “This project has been a journey of discovery,” he says. “It’s not just about recreating a photograph; it’s about understanding the evolution of fashion, the role of women in society, and how personal stories weave into the larger cultural fabric.”

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin