A roundup of the season’s most happening parties in Chennai

Royal Thai Consulate-General recently organised the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand at Taj Coromandel. The event also commemorated the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. The event saw many luminaries and underscored Thailand’s strong and growing bond with India, as both nations look towards a future of mutual growth and enduring friendship. Indulge gives you a glimpse into the event.
The iconic Indo-French fashion label, Genes Lecoanet Hemant, recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest store in Chennai with an unforgettable launch event at Express Avenue Mall. With the launch of this store, the brand reinforces its commitment to bringing Parisian artistry across the nation. A peek into the same.
Fortune Beach Resort ECR kicked off the festive season with its inaugural Christmas cake mixing ceremony recently. The event welcomed guests with warm hospitality as its general manager, Sabyasachi Mishra, set the tone for the celebration. It highlighted the resort’s commitment to offering exceptional holiday experiences, setting the stage for a wonderful festive season ahead.