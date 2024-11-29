Here’s all you need to know about the 29th Edition of the Devi Awards to be held in Bengaluru on November 30!

Sonali Sattar, restaurateur

For more than 20 years, Sonali Sattar has been an independent entrepreneur. She has owned and operated two businesses in highly competitive fields: clothes and food. In doing so, she has continued the legacy of her parents who were both acclaimed restaurateurs and designers. Sonali graduated with a degree in fashion design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi in 1994. Along with her design partner Himanshu Dimri, she made the radical decision to come back to Bengaluru, which at the time had few local fashion houses that created clothes with a vision and a philosophy. Sonali and Himanshu started Hidden Harmony, committing themselves to the best of raw materials and elegant minimalism in the end product. While Hidden Harmony has always maintained a flagship store in Bengaluru, their garments for men and women have been stocked in the country’s leading fashion boutiques. Extending the philosophy of minimalism and sustainability, Sonali and Himanshu started their restaurant Grasshopper in 2002. Grasshopper was an early pioneer in stand-alone fine dining restaurants in Bengaluru. While Hidden Harmony has provided employment to women in the villages around Kalena Agrahara in Bengaluru, Grasshopper has trained and mentored students in the hospitality sector.