Devi Awards Bengaluru 2024: Highlights of the magnificent evening

8.00 pm: Devi Awards Bengaluru 2024 comes to an end!
7.55 pm: Before the awards ceremony wraps up this year, all our Devis, along with our in-house Devi, Editor Santwana Bhattacharya, and Events Express Director Neha Sonthalia, gather for a memorable photo
7:45 pm: Two-time Olympian, Anju Bobby George, wins the award
7.43 pm: Jahnavi Phalkey, Founding Director, Science Gallery Bengaluru honoured with the Devi Award
7.41 pm: Renowned thespian Arundhati Nag recieves the award
7.39 pm: "It takes a village to build any initiative, and the support of women makes it even more enriching," says Dr Vatsala Thirumalai, Professor and Dean at TIFR, Bengaluru, as she recieves Devi Award
7.37 pm: Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, Founder and Managing Trustee, Neev Schools recieves the award
7.35 pm: Awardee and NIMHANS director Dr Pratima Murthy speaks on the importance of mental health care
7.30 pm: Restaurateur Sonali Sattar receives the honour
7.25 pm: Inclusive activist Alina Alam receives the award along with the workers of Mitti Cafe, founded by her
7.22 pm: Awardee Nirupama Rajendra shows us the manifestation of the Devi within
7.20 pm: The second award goes to author Samhita Arni
7.17 pm: Pavithra Muddaya, co-founder, Vimor receives the award
7.12 pm: Mr Shibulal in conversation with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai
6.55 pm: Lighting of the inaugural lamp by S D Shibulal, former CEO of Infosys
6.50 pm: Welcome address by Neha Sonthalia, Director, EventExpress
6.47 pm: Four Devis on science and culture, and advocating for transformative change
6.29 pm: Roundtable with Arundhati Nag, Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, Samhita Arni and Jahnavi Phalkey begins
6.24 pm: Devi Awards Bengaluru 2024 begins!
6.05 pm: Guests arrive for the event!
65.35 pm: The stage is set for Devi Awards Bengaluru 2024!