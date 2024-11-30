New Delhi gears up for a 'fun'tastic Comic-Con

New Delhi is all geared up to welcome the 12th edition of Comic Con. Celebrating popular culture in all forms of comics, gaming, cosplay and more, the event will be held at NSIC Grounds, Okhla from December 6-8. Attendees can expect an Android Pan Fest, Issues of Radiant Black, limited edition box sets and more. The line-up includes artistes like Indusverse, Ryan North, Jason Loo and more. Live performances by Ravi Gupta, Ashish Solanki, Pranav Sharma and more are not to be missed out on either.