Paloma About Town: A week of celebrations and culinary delights in Chennai

On the fashion front, Amethyst and Shades of India presented a Cinnamon walkthrough for special invitees. The label emphasises a minimal design aesthetic, allowing the richness of textures to take centre stage while reinterpreting traditional methods like the Yo-Yo and Patti Jaal. Patrons of the brand were the models for the evening, showing off the latest collection. Guests enjoyed the showcase over champagne and short eats, and loved the integration of classic techniques and modern design sensibilities. The Folly also saw the Anya Boutique presenting a stunning range of silk saris and handpicked festive pieces. Already a hit with the ladies, the pop-up saw brand loyalists making a beeline for their favourites. Across town at Phoenix Palladium, a slightly different type of crowd had gathered for the launch of New Balance. Everyone was super excited to welcome the new store and check out the much-hyped vegan shoes.

The Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites played host to an exclusive quiz event in honour of World Tourism Day, graced by the esteemed Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot. Participants engaged in spirited quizzing, immersing themselves in a lively celebration of knowledge and camaraderie.

Closing out the fun, we extend our radar beyond Chennai to Madurai with Grand Madurai by GRT Hotels launching the Studio 79, a retro revival lounge. Bringing back the iconic vibe of the ’80s, featuring art deco interiors, showcasing local flavours with a contemporary twist. Guests got to enjoy the new space and sample the menu, inspired by popular English and Tamil films. They also loved the coolers infused with Indian spices and fruity punches, perfect for sharing.